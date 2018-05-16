Indian security commands Nepali security during Modi’s Nepal visit

By Our Reporter

Arrival of a large number of Indian commandos and other security personnel in the name of providing security to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Nepal visit was not digested by the people.

When the Gorkha Rifles, a contingent of Nepalis, have been providing security to the Indian leaders and territory, it was not necessary to bring the Indian Commando to Nepal to provide security to the Indian Prime Minister. But the government failed to convince the Indian Prime Minister that Nepal Army and Nepal Police could provide security to him. As a result, the visit was questioned from a section of the Nepali society, including the Maoist Centre. Indeed, the entry of the Indian commandos has also spoiled the relationship between the CPN-UML and the Maoist Centre.

Similarly, the government used unnecessary forces against the Biplav-led CPN, Bibeksheel Sajha Party and the campaigner of Greater Nepal. While the government arrested the activists of the CPN and Greater Nepal, it removed a banner from the office of the Bibeksheel Sajha Party.

Police removed the banner that read ‘we have not yet forgotten blockade’ was removed from the office of the Bibeksheel Sajha Party.

Of course, the people in Kathmandu in other parts of the country were not enthusiastic about Modi’s visit as they had not overcome the pains inflicted by the Indian blockade of 2015. It was evident from the deserted roads in Kathmandu during Modi’s Nepal visit. The streets in Kathmandu remained almost deserted during his visit forcing the government to pick students to greet him from the road. Instead, the learned lots opposed the visit in social sites like facebook and tweeter.

Moreover, with Modi’s Nepal visit, popularity of Prime Minister K P Oli has dwindled, especially in Kathmandu. If there are any tools to measure PM Oli’s popularity at the moment, he might have become as unpopular as NC’s president Sher Bahadur Deuba in Kathmandu because of the loyalty he exhibited towards the Indian PM.

Many had expected that the Indian Prime Minister would apologise indirectly for the 2015 blockade and the reservation Indian had shown to the new constitution. However, PM Modi did nothing to that direction, which also hurt the people.

The government, familiar with the public sentiments, arrested many people fearing that they might display black flags at Modi. However, no black flag was displayed in Kathmandu, the people felt disgusted when they saw a few group displaying ‘free Madhes’ banner during Modi’s reception in Janakpur.