Have all bilateral issues resolved after Modi’s visit?

By Our Reporter

The government of Nepal left no stone unturned to provide warm hospitality to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter’s Nepal visit. Likewise, the Indian Prime Minister also tried his best to please Nepali leaders and people in his speeches and agreements signed between the two countries although the people in Kathmandu did not greet him as during his 2014 visit.

However, people still suspect whether all the bilateral issues were resolved as they did not hear about the removal of an Indian office set up in Biratnagar during Koshi flood in 2008, atrocities of the Indian security personnel to Nepal on the Nepal-India border and a concrete plan about the solution of the inundation problems in Nepali settlements along the border due to the dams built by India.

However, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, UML leaders and the leaders of the Province-2 hailed the visit of Modi as fruitful for Nepal.

Prime Minister Oli, while addressing the parliament meeting on Sunday, said that Indian Prime Minister Modi’s Nepal visit has taken the bilateral ties between the two countries to a newer height.

He said that the Indian Prime Minister emphasised on the timely implementation of the promises made to Nepal by the Indian government in the past.

“The implementation of the past agreements reached between Nepal and India will begin by the upcoming Constitution Day,” Oli said.

He said India agreed to increase the number of routes to Nepal-bound flights to four from existing one.

Prime Minister Oli further said that the visit of Modi was a starting point to move the relations between the two countries ahead on the basis of equality.

Oli also said that he had kept the interest of the nation in his heart and head.

Prime Minister Oli also informed the House that he would visit China soon.

However, Nepali Congress leader Gagan Thapa on Monday accused the Prime Minister of bowing down before the Indian PM.