Shankaracharya felicitated

Kathmandu, 15 May: Shankaracharya Nischalanand Saraswati of the Purba Yamana Rigbed Govardhan Matha in Jagannathpuri was granted a civic felicitation here today.

Shankaracharya Nischalanand Saraswati, who is on a week-long religious tour of Nepal, was felicitated at a function held at local Tundikhel in recognition of his contribution to the preservation of the Vedic philosophy.

Felicitating Shankaracharya Nischalanand Saraswati, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said the government wishes to spread the message of world peace from Nepal. “However as food and shelter are essential for it, the government is working to make it accessible and to make everyone literate,” he said.

It is everyone’s religion to work to end poverty and scarcity, he said while noting that the government shall maintain equal approach and relations with people of all religions.

Shankaracharya Nischalanand Saraswati on the occasion said Kathmandu is not only the territorial capital of Nepal but also the religious capital. “Lord Pashupatinath has a religious rule here,” he said.

The Sanatan Dharma ends economic disadvantage while the vedic religious is fruitful to all.

Programme organising committee coordinator Swami Padmadharacharya, join-coordinators Haribol Bhattarai and Kishori Mahato, President of World Hindu Federation Bharat Keshar Singh and other speakers shed light on the contribution of the matha in the preservation of vedic dharma.

The Shankaracharya Nischalanand Saraswati has written more than 167 books based on vedic philosophy. He is scheduled to take part in a programme to be held in Kirtipur on Wednesday, and in Bharatpur and Birgunj on coming Friday and Sunday.

