MBL reaches far off places

Kathmandu, 15 May: In a bid to render banking service to peoples of far off places, the Machhapuchhre Bank Limited (MBL) has commenced its operation in ten different from today.

The MBL has started rendering service through its newly operated branches at Halesi of Khotang, Ganeshman Charnath of Dhanusa, Baarhadashi of Jhapa, Jadaha of Morang district.

Likewise, MBL branches at Brindaban of Rautahat, Kalika and Ichhakamana of Chitwan, Madi of Kaski, Panchadewal Binayak of Achham and Khatyad of Mugu district have come into operation.

The MBL will deliver all banking services to its esteemed clients including deposit and loan.

