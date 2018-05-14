Undemocratic Nepal Army !

Kathmandu, 14 May: Nepal Army has fired one of its junior staffs after he allegedly refused to consume food prepared in utensils used to prepare pork foods. Mohammad Jabir Khan has claimed that eating pork is very disrespectful to his religion, Islam; therefore he refused to take it, reports Naya Patrika daily of today.

Earlier, he had submitted his resignation ‘to save his faith’, which the national military organisation had rejected. But, after five months, he was told that his resignation was approved and he could quit the job.

Meanwhile, he has filed a complaint at the Army Headquarters and National Human Rights Commission, reports Online Khabar.

People’s News Monitorig Service