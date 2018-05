Kathmandu, 14 May: Two aircraft purchased from China have become proved white elephants for the Nepal Airlines Corporation as the loss incurred by them is increasing over years, according to a story in Karobar daily



The loss amounted to Rs 338 million in the last fiscal year whereas it is likely to cross the one billion rupee mark this year, the report says, adding the national flag carrier, however, has purchased four similar aircraft this year too.

People’s News Monitoring Service