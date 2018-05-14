Govt. condemns Raut

Kathmandu, 14 May: Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali has condemned the statement made by Province 2 Chief Minister Lalbabu Raut during a civic felicitation programme in honour of visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that they were struggling ‘against the discriminatory constitution’.

The statement that Raut delivered in Janakpur on Friday has sparked a controversy in the political sphere. As lawmakers speaking at the House of Representatives meeting today sought the government’s response over the statement, Gyawali said the government also condemned Raut’s act as it was solely Nepal’s internal affair.

People’s News Monitoring Service