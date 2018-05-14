Former King in Simara

Kathmandu, 14 May: Former King Gyanendra has reached Simara for a two-week-long stay there.

The former King had reached Simara by Buddha Air aircraft Sunday afternoon. He is staying at Prabhubaas in Simara.

According to Nepal Samacharpatra daily, Prabhubaas in Jitpur, Simara, is the property owned by Pranhu Shumsher Rana, childhood friend of the former King. The former King is visiting Hindu religious shrines in Bara and Parsha.

According to Sagar Timilsina, private secretary of the former King, the visit schedule has already been finalized.

A large crowd of people from Bara, Parsha and other districts gathered at the Simara airport had welcomed the former King. They had chanted slogans for restoration of the institution of monarchy, including “Come King, Save Nation!”

