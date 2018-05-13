Sherpas scale Mt Everest

Kathmandu, 14 May: A total of eight Sherpa climbers have successfully scaled the Mt Everest today, the first to do so in this year’s spring season. They reached atop the Mt Everest in course of rope fixing.

With this, the door for those willing to scale Mt Everest or Sagarmatha has opened. Director General of the Department of Tourism, Dinesh Bhatatrai said that they have got preliminary information that a total of eight Sherpa climbers have reached atop the world’s highest peak.

According to Kantipur daily, along with rope fixing task, the first attempt to scale Mt Everest has begun. Liaison Officer Gyanendra Shrestha, who is at Base Camp, said that the eight Sherpa climbers have reached atop the Mt Everest in course of rope fixing. With this, the first climbing has become successful.

He said that there are more than 200 climbers above the Base camp and around 150 climbers might reach atop the Mt Everest on Monday and Tuesday.

Pasang Tenzing Sherpa, Pasdawa Sherpa, Lakpa Tendi Sherpa, Zinzen Lama, Siddhi Bahadur Tamang, Pamba Tsering Sherpa, Tenzing Gyaljen Sherpa and Detuk Bhote have successfully scaled the Mt Everest on Sunday.

According to the Department, a total of 364 climbers have headed towards the destination to scale the Mt Everest this year. Of them, 20 are Nepali climbers

People’s News Monitoring Service