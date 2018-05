Kathmandu, 14 May: Prime Minister KP Oli has expressed his deep displeasure over the expression made by Chief Minister of Province 2 Lal Babu Raut during a civic felicitation to Indian Prime Minister Nardendra Modi in Janakpur last Friday.

All the newspapers and digital media have covered this news. PM Oli lambasted CM Raut without uttering his name in the Federal Parliament on Sunday, in course of briefing the House about Indian PM’s Nepal visit.

People’s News Monitoring Service