Kathmandu, 13 May: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that he would pay an official visit to the country’s nother neighbour, China, very soon. Briefing the House of Representatives about the visit of the Indian Prime Minister, PM Oli stated that he would soon visit China as promised earlier.

The date of the visit, however, is yet to be finalized. Foreign Ministry officials in Beijing and Kathmandu are preparing ground for his China sojourn.

People’s News Monitoring Service