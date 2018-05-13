Nepal-Pak Literary collaboration

Kathmandu, 14 May :Nepal Academy and Pakistan Academy of Letters are forging a literary collaboration, reports National News Agency (RSS)

An agreement was signed between the Nepal Academy and Pakistan Academy on Sunday to expand relations between the people of the two countries through literary promotion, and further strengthen friendly relations between Nepal and Pakistan.

Academy Chancellor Ganga Prasad Upreti and Director General of Pakistan Academy, Rashid Hameed, signed the agreement. As per the agreement, writers and poets, socialists of both countries would exchange visits as well as book exhibition, joint conference and seminar would be organised.

Similarly, both the countries would make arrangement of translation of the literary creations in their respective language as per the agreement.

On the occasion, Hameed said that the agreement to this effect was signed with the Nepal Academy to keep the people of Nepal and Pakistan in touch in a linguistic and literary manner as well as expanding relations among litterateurs of both countries.

Similarly, Pakistani Ambassador to Nepal, Mazhar Javed, said that he was ready to provide financial and physical support to that end.

Likewise, Chancellor Upreti said that the Academy was always active in promoting Nepali language, literature and music.

People’s News Monitoring Service