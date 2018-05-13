MP Lamichhane suffers from hemorrhage

Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd.
10 hours ago

Kathmandu, 14 May:Province No. 3 lawmaker Hari Sharan Lamichhane has suffered brain hemorrhage on Sunday, reports RSS.
Lawmaker Lamichhane’s health condition is critical, according to CPN (UML) Bhaktapur District Committee Member Niranjan Bajgain.
Lamichhane had returned home on Saturday evening from his visit to Rara Lake. Lamichhane is a permanent resident of Changunarayan Municipality-6, Telkhot in Bhaktapur. He has been put on a ventilator at the Kathmandu Medical College Hospital, Sinamangal.

