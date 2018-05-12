Nepal and India claim: Modi’s visit injected fresh impetus

In a joint press statement released during the two-day State visit of the Indian Prime Minister, the two Prime Ministers have reiterated their resolve to work together to take bilateral relations to newer heights by strengthening ongoing cooperation in diverse spheres as well as expanding partnership for socio-economic development on the basis of the principles of equality, mutual trust, respect and mutual benefit. They also agreed to maintain the momentum generated by the visit by taking effective measures for the implementation of all the agreements and understandings reached in the past, while noting that effective implementation of the bilateral initiatives in agriculture, railway linkages and inland waterways development, as agreed upon by the two sides during the recent visit of Prime Minister Oli to India, would have transformational impact in these areas, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two Prime Ministers underscored the importance of trade and economic ties between India and Nepal. Expressing concern over Nepal’s growing trade deficit with India, Prime Minister Oli stated that measures to address this deficit need to be taken. In this context, the two Prime Ministers welcomed the outcome of the recently held Inter-Governmental Committee meeting on Trade, Transit and Cooperation to control unauthorized trade to jointly initiate a comprehensive review of the bilateral Treaty of Trade, and to consider amendments to the Treaty of Transit and related Agreements with a view to further facilitating Nepal’s access to the Indian market, enhancing overall bilateral trade, and facilitating Nepal’s transit trade.

The two Prime Ministers underlined the catalytic role of connectivity in stimulating economic growth and promoting movement of people. They agreed to take further steps to enhance the economic and physical connectivity by air, land, and water. Recognizing the vibrant people-to-people contacts and friendly bilateral ties, the two Prime Ministers directed the respective officials to expand cooperation in civil aviation sector, including early technical discussion on additional air entry routes to Nepal by respective technical teams.

The two Prime Ministers reiterated the importance of advancing cooperation in water resources for mutual benefit in areas such as river training works, inundation and flood management, irrigation, and to enhance pace of implementation of ongoing bilateral projects. They also expressed satisfaction over constitution of the joint team, which will visit areas affected by inundation and floods and consider appropriate measures for sustainable solution. They directed their respective officials to address outstanding matters by September 2018, with the objective of advancing cooperation in all areas

They expressed hope that operationalization of the 900 MW Arun-III hydro-electric project in Nepal would help enhance cooperation in the generation and trade of power between the two countries and agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in power sector in line with the bilateral Power Trade Agreement.

Prime Minister of India Mr Modi paid a two-day State Visit to Nepal from 11 to 12 May at the invitation of Prime Minister Oli. During the visit, the Indian Prime Minister also visited Janakpur and Muktinath and attended civic receptions in Kathmandu and Janakpur.

With a view to further strengthening the close religious and cultural ties between the two countries and peoples, the two Prime Ministers launched Nepal-India Ramayana Circuit connecting Janakpur, the birthplace of Sita, with Ayodhya and other sites associated with the epic Ramayana. In Janakpur, the two Prime Ministers flagged off the inaugural direct bus service between Janakpur and Ayodhya.

