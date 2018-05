Kathmandu, 12 May: Netra Bahadur Chand “Biplab” has announced Nepali bandh on Sunday, 13 May protesting KP Sharma Oli led government’s surrender to India.

In a press release issued today, Chand led Nepal Communist Party has alleged Oli for performing surrenderism by betraying the nation.

To protest Oli’s surrenderism and Modi’s imperialism and suppress to the Nepali people during Modi’s visit, the party has announced Nepal bandh on Sunday.

People’s News Monitoring Service