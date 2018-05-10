Tamaskoshi hydro project facing problem

Kathmandu, 11 May: The responsibility of hydro-mechanical works in Upper Tamakoshi Hydropower Project will be given to a new company after Indian company, Texmaco, failed to complete the project on time.

According to Online Khabar, the contract with Texmaco will not be terminated. A new company will be hired to assist the company and they will carry out the works jointly because assigning the new company to look after the work will take a long process and increase the cost, according to the project.

The hydro-mechanical equipment imported by Texmaco has been sent to the project site but has not been assembled yet.

Bigyaan Prasad Shrestha, CEO of Tamakoshi Hydropower Limited, said, “We have found an alternative way to complete the project on time and make it cost effective.”

Around 50 per cent work should have been completed by now. The Indian company, however, is transporting the equipment for construction till date and the construction might take 10 months.

The project was supposed to be complete within July. The under construction project is being made at a cost of Rs 35.30 billion and is expected to produce 456 megawatt power.