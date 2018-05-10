PM Modi: Nepal on top priority

Kathmandu, 10 May: Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, has clarified that India has kept its relation with Nepal on its priority.

On the eve of his scheduled state visit to Nepal, Modi has tweeted and said that the visit would further strengthen the relation between both the countries

“I will be visiting Nepal on 11th and 12th May at the invitation of PM Mr KP Sharma Oli. This visit reflects the high priority India attaches to friendly relations with Nepal. I will be holding extensive talks with PM Oli on ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation,” Modi has tweeted.

Indian PM Modi will begin his two-day state visit to Nepal tomorrow. He will directly and land in Janakpur and come to Kathmandu on Friday. He will visit Muktinath on Saturday morning.

People’s News Monitoring Service