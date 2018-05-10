Modi’s visit expected to improve bond of friendship

Kathmandu, May 11: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is embarking on his two-day state visit to Nepal from Friday at the invitation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

This is the third visit of Indian PM Modi to Nepal as the executive government head. It is expected that the visit would further deepen the age-old bilateral cordial relations, Sharachchandra Bhandary of National News Agency, (RSS) writes.

The upcoming visit is taken to be a response to the PM KP Sharma Oli’s state visit to India last month.

Such high-level visit at the political level would not only help know each other’s problems and aspirations for developments but also enable environment to collaborate in the agendas of common concerns at regional and international level.

Indian PM’s visit to globally renowned religious and cultural heritages, Janakpurdham and Muktinath, would help promote nature-friendly and religious tourism in Nepal and also reflect Nepal-India religious and cultural relations.

Former Deputy General Secretary of United Nations, Gyan Chandra Acharya termed the bilateral visit as an opportunity to know each other.

Likewise, former Vice-Chair of National Planning Commission (NPC), Dr Mohan Man Sainju hoped that Nepal would be treated on equality principles.

Indian intellectual Prof Mahendra P Lama said that the Nepal-India relation which was sour until three years back, has entered into cordial a state

People’s News Monitoring Service