Kathmanduities drinking impure water

Kathmandu, 10 May: According to today’s Naya Patrika Daily, the domiciles of the Kathmandu Valley are compelled to drink impure water. The Health Ministry has found most sources of drinking water in the Kathmandu Valley contaminated. The Ministry found that 70 per cent of the water was contaminated after examining water samples collected from various sources including tap water, bottled mineral water and water jar from Kathamdnu, Bhaktapur and Lalitpur.

The Director General of Department of Food Technology and Quality Control, Sanjeev Karna has informed that the water sold in jars is the most contaminated one. It is so because they refill the jars without even cleaning the empty jar.