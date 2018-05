Kathmandu, 11 May: Japanese Ambassador to Nepal, Masashi Ogawa, paid a farewell to call President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Thursday. They discussed on matters of mutual interests and Nepal-Japan relations, according to the Office of the President.

High-ranking officials of the government of Nepal and officials at Kathmandu-based Japanese Embassy were present on the occasion, reports Gorkhapatra daily.

People’s News Monitoring Service