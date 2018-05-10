Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd.
Nepal life insurance co. Ltd
Home / Political News / Current News / Deep division between Oli and Prachand

Deep division between Oli and Prachand

1 hour ago

Kathmandu, 10 May: Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist Centre Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has expressed his dissatisfaction with the Communist Party of Nepal-UML Chairman and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, accusing him of highhandedness in the formulation of fiscal plans and policies as the two leaders, Republica daily reports.

According to Kantipur daily, Prachand is not happy with the way Oli has been dealing with him of late. He was expecting the Prime Minister to invite him to a discussion about budget preparations as a leader of the ruling coalition, but Oli extended invitation to him as a former prime minister only. Therefore, though Dahal attended the meeting, he did not express any view about the agenda serious, according to the report.

Also Oli put him in darkness in appointing National Planning Commission Vice Chair and members. He did not consult Pranchand though he had two doctorate degree holder candidates for the member’s post.

On the other hand, the talks for unification between two parties have also not moved ahead smoothly though it was earlier reported that the two leaders already sorted out key differences, Rajdhani  daily has reported.

People’s News Monitoring Service

Check Also

Lawmakers accused of crime not to be suspended

By Our Reporter The committees formed to prepare business rules for the House of Representatives …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018,People's Review, All Rights Reserved