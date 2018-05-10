Deep division between Oli and Prachand

Kathmandu, 10 May: Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist Centre Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has expressed his dissatisfaction with the Communist Party of Nepal-UML Chairman and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, accusing him of highhandedness in the formulation of fiscal plans and policies as the two leaders, Republica daily reports.

According to Kantipur daily, Prachand is not happy with the way Oli has been dealing with him of late. He was expecting the Prime Minister to invite him to a discussion about budget preparations as a leader of the ruling coalition, but Oli extended invitation to him as a former prime minister only. Therefore, though Dahal attended the meeting, he did not express any view about the agenda serious, according to the report.

Also Oli put him in darkness in appointing National Planning Commission Vice Chair and members. He did not consult Pranchand though he had two doctorate degree holder candidates for the member’s post.

On the other hand, the talks for unification between two parties have also not moved ahead smoothly though it was earlier reported that the two leaders already sorted out key differences, Rajdhani daily has reported.

People’s News Monitoring Service