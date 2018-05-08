World Bank lending huge amount

Kathmandu, 8 May: The World bank (IDA) is providing first programmatic fiscal and public financial management under Development Policy Credit amount US$ 200 million to the government of Nepal for budgetary support.

According to Ministry of Finance, it is also lending Nepal US$ 66 million loan to promote improved farming practices for farmers in the irrigated areas of the Rani Jamara Kulariya Irrigation Scheme (Phase II). An agreement relating to both projects will be signed tomorrow.

People’s News Monitoring Service