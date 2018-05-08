Will people in Kathmandu greet Modi as they did in August 2014?

By Our Correspondent

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arriving in Nepal on a two day state visit on Friday. It will be his third visit after he became the prime minister of the largest democracy. No Indian prime minister has visited Nepal twice when they were in the office. But Modi is going to set a new record by visiting Nepal three times during his single term in the high office.

Again, Modi is beginning his third visit to Nepal from Janakpur, which is also a new record set by an Indian Prime Minister by landing first in a city beyond Kathmandu. He is arriving in Janakpur Friday in a helicopter. During his stay in the city he is scheduled to offer worship at the Ram Janaki temple. He will also be offered civic reception in Janakpur. The government of Province No 2 has given a public holiday on Friday to welcome the Indian Prime Minister.

Although Modi, a religious-minded politician, had intended to pay a visit to Janakpur in 2014 but was unable to fly to Janakpur due to opposition from a section of politicians in Kathmandu. But this time, he himself prepared his itinerary including Janakpur as the first venue of his visit.

He is also flying to Muktinath, another Hindu shrine on 12 May. The government has prepared everything for his Janakpur and Muktinath visits although the Cabinet meeting on Monday did not tell anything about Modi’s Mustang visit. But the Kathmandu Metropolitan City is yet to wash the dusty road of Kathmandu, where the Indian Prime Minister will also receive civic reception, call on President Bidya Devi Bhandari and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.

The Kathmandu Metropolitan City has prepared to offer civic reception to Modi. However, people in general have, in social sites, opposed the plan of civic reception stating that Modi should not be given civic reception unless he apologizes for imposing blockade in 2015. The social sites are full of comments making mockery of the civic reception plan. Even Prime Minister Oli has been criticised for forgetting the pain the people suffered due to the five-month blockade of 2015/16, and showing unnecessary loyalty to the Indian Prime Minister.

However, the people in Kathamndu are not likely to appear in the street to greet Modi as they did in August 2014. During his first visit to Kathmandu in 2014 people had greeted him by appearing in the streets. Even Modi had shook hands with the commoners in Kathmandu. But this time, the people will not show such love to him because of the pains he inflicted on them after the promulgation of the constitution. However, in Janakpur he will receive warm welcome from the people. Modi also knew this as he had chose to spend more time in Janakpur and Mustang than in Kathmandu this time.