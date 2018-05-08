Why the unification process has been delayed?

By Our Reporter

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Maoist chairman Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda are saying that they are very close to announcing the unification of the two parties – the UML and the Maoist Center. Dahal is found saying anytime the two parties will be unified. But when the two parties will actually be unified, nobody knows.

UML sources say that it has been agreed to form a 351 member central committee instead of the previous proposal of making 299 member central committee.

Also, it has been agreed to mention the Maoist “people’s war” in the preamble of the unified party’s statute.

The supreme leaders of both the parties have accepted “sun” as the election symbol.

And also, both the leaders agreed to share the posts in province, district and local bodies on the basis of local and province election results.

Oli and Prachanda will remain as co-chairmen of the unified party until the Unification National Convention of the party takes place.

Oli and Prachanda will lead the government turn by turn with the two leaders being the prime minister for two and a half years each.

Yes, both the leaders have resolved the organizational issues of the unified party. Yet, there are some important issues which have not been resolved.

Dahal is demanding executive co-chairman’s post for himself until Oli leads the government.

Dahal is seeking written commitment for leading the government turn by turn and also seeking a written commitment for his unopposed election to the post of party chairman from the Unification National Convention.

So far, there are some obstacles in electing Dahal as unopposed chairman of the unified party. Madhav Nepal and Ishwor Pokhrel are also in the race of party chairman in the forthcoming party national convention. Until now, there is no such a practice in UML for handing over the post of party chairman to anybody without an election.

Therefore, it is not sure that Dahal will become the party chairman through election and even if Oli will support him, the UML faction in the unified party may not accept Dahal as the chairman of the unified party. Both Madhav Nepal and Ishwor Pokhrel are strong candidates for the post of party chairman. KP Oli too has not announced that he will not contest for the post of party chairman. Oli wants to enjoy yet another term as party chairman if his health will allow this. These are the scenarios from which Dahal is seriously worried about for his and not his party’s political future.

What the Indians are cooking up?:

Three ex-Indian ambassadors to Nepal Shyamsharan, Ranjit Rae and Shivashankar Mukharjee spent 28 days in Nepal visiting Dolpa, Mustang, Kathmandu and Pokhara.

Although they said that they visited Nepal as they have special affection with this beautiful country, their stay in Kathmandu was meaningful. All these three ambassadors are the main designers of the 12-point Delhi agreement between the Maoist and seven parliamentary parties in Nepal in 2005. They had played vital roles in different capacities in the South Block.

When in all three level elections in Nepal’s electoral process [local, provincial and federal], the Left parties dominated, the three designers have become worried from the derailed Indian design expected from the 12-point Delhi agreement.

Not to forget, the Maoist came to the peace process, Nepal was declared a federal, secular republic on the basis of the 12-point agreement.

But, when the left forces developed alliance and became ready for unification, the designers of the 12-point agreement felt that Nepal was going out of their hands.

It is believed, there were many give and takes between the South Block and Dahal when Dahal was enjoying a safe haven in Gurgaon during the bloody insurgency in Nepal. Therefore, the three designers of the 12-point agreement, were stationed in Kathmandu to keep Dahal under their stronghold.

Although the left alliance has received the mandate to run the government for the next five years, still, Dahal is considered as the kingmaker in left politics. Even if there will be left unification, after Oli, Dahal will become the powerful party chairman. And if there will be no unification between the UML and the Maoist, an upper-hand for the Indians can be created by using Dahal.

Oli was of the view of declaration of the unification on 22 April. Dahal used the Maoist cadres to disturb the joint assembly organised on 22 April. As Dahal escaped the deadline of 22 April, unification between the UML and the Maoist Center was postponed. Lately, Dahal held separate meetings with Baburam Bhattarai and Upendra Yadav. It is said that these meetings were possible due to the coordination of Shyamsharan. Shyamsharan wants the partnership between Dahal and Bhattarai to be continued as Bhattarai has cooperated with Shyamsharan a lot during the drafting of the 12-point agreement. Immediately after the meeting, on 3rd May, Dahal said that if things will go positively, the unification process will be completed within two or three days. Maybe, on 5 May, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Karl Marx Dahal had hinted. Furthermore, Dahal had expressed the belief that Bhattarai and Yadav would also join the unification move. But nothing new happened on 5 May.

Meanwhile, a highly placed source claimed that the Indians are developing a new roadmap. Currently, the Indians are maintaining a wait and see policy. The fate of unification will be decided only after Oli’s China visit, the source informed.

During his visit to China, if Oli will act according to the commitment expressed to Modi during his one-on-one meeting with him in Delhi, the left alliance will be announced after Oli’s return from China. Otherwise, if Oli, while in China, will act against the agreement with Modi in Delhi, there is the possibility of the development of a new political alliance and formation of a new government led by Dahal with the support of NC and Madheshi parties. India’s main worry is Nepal’s partnership in OBOR and construction of a railway line from Rasuwagari to Lumbini, the source informed.

If the three ambassadors had not visited Kathmandu, the left unification would already have been announced on 22 April, the source said.