The fate of a sovereign nation

By PR Pradhan

Debates are on regarding Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Nepal visit. Apart from the local media reports, there is a flow of local reaction in the social media. Some have remarked that Modi is in a process of course correction, however, the majority of the Nepalis have expressed the view that our prime minister KP Sharma Oli, who was initially known to be a pro-Indian leader, has deceived patriotic Nepalis by demonstrating a policy of surrenderism. It is not an odd thing for our politicians and the media to describe Modi as if he is God, specially by those Tarai leaders by extending a civic reception in honour of Modi. The very Tarai leaders had prescribed for imposing an economic blockade on Nepal and Modijee had imposed a blockade on Nepal. Therefore, the Tarai leaders are grateful with Modijee. But the UML led Kathmandu Metropolis Corporation also is hosting a civic reception to honour Modijee by forgetting the pains that the Nepali people had to suffer due to the economic blockade!

Modijee is addressing the Nepali mass in three events organised specially to honour him. Many social network users have expressed the view that first of all Modijee should regret for the Indian government’s decision to impose such an economic blockade at a time when Nepal was passing through a painful post-earthquake period. Instead of seeking pardon from Modijee, our government has tried its best to make him happy.

Our Prime Minister Oli visited Delhi as per the schedule prepared by Delhi. Again, Modijee’s Nepal visit was also prepared by Delhi and without any change, the itinerary was approved by Olijee. Modijee could fly to Janakpur after landing in Kathmandu but he is flying to Janakpur from Patna in Bihar, which is quite odd and undiplomatic.

Much objectionable is that the entire visit itinerary has also been prepared by the Indian security in coordination with the Indian Embassy here. Our foreign ministry has no role at all in this. While providing security to Modijee, in the first circle, there will be the Indian security, in the second circle, there will be the Nepal Army security, in the third circle, there will be the Armed Police, in the fourth circle, the Nepal Police and in the fifth circle, there will be the National Investigation Department. In other words, the entire security has been commanded by the Indian security forces, which is serious and objectionable for a sovereign nation.

This is the message that the Indians have no trust in Nepal’s security management. On the other hand, officials from different Indian security organs have been stationed in Janakpur, Kathmandu, Pokhara and Jomsom weeks before the visit of Modijee.

Course correction or a form of surrendering?:

Although some observers have speculated that Modijee is in the process of course correction, the Indian idea is to strongly hold Nepal under the Indian grip. In other words, to keep Nepal under the Indian security umbrella. Even the UML leaders have been criticizing Olijee for surrendering in this manner. They believe that Olijee, in the name of operating Nepali ships in Indian rivers, has given a green signal to the Indians to use water from Nepali rivers by constructing reservoirs in Nepal and supplying water to India during the dry seasons to meet the drinking water demands of the Delhi population and for irrigation of Indian agricultural land.

Even Bhim Rawal, vice chairman of the UML has criticized Olijee for not sharing details about the talks held between Modijee and Olijee during the one-on-one meeting. Even the senior UML leaders in the party are unaware of what agreements they made.

After all, Olijee is not that foolish a leader who wants to swim against the current in a river. Thus, he is trying to please the Indians just like the other leaders just to retain in power for a longer period!