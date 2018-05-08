Deuba’s syndicate irks NC leaders and supporters

By Our Reporter

Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba has nominated officer bearers almost 25 months after he was elected party president. However, his nominations drew flak from the rival faction as well as public as his nominations are not likely to give a new lease of life to the party.

Moreover, he appointed the officer bearers without forging consensus in the party, which is likely to deepen division in the oldest party.

Ignoring the rival factions’ suggestion to build consensus, Deuba nominated party’s vice-president, general secretary and joint general secretary on the basis of majority.

He picked Bimalendra Nidhi for the post of vice president, Purna Bahadur Khadka to the post of general secretary and Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat as joint general secretary.

NC senior leader Ram Chandra Paudel and Krishna Prasad Sitaula-led factions were exerting pressure on Deuba to nominate in the posts through consensus.

Nidhi, Khadka and Mahat had the elections to Federal Parliament from Dhanusa-3, Surkhet-1 and Kathmandu-5 constituencies respectively. Nidhi and Mahat are unpopular faces of the party as they blindly supported all controversial decisions taken by the party president in the past. Nidhi is also blamed for the party’s defeat in Terai.

Leader Mahesh Acharya expressed his dissatisfaction in written and walked out the meeting, while Prakash Man Singh strongly opposed the nominations.

Singh said the nominations were against the provision of the party statute. The statute states that the nomination should be made within two months of its general convention. Deuba appointed them two years after the 13th general convention that had elected Deuba president of the party in March 2016.

However, all three office bearers tried to woo Poudel and his group by visiting him after their appointment.