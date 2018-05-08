Commitment to end syndicate in petro sector

Kathmandu, 8 May:Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies Matrika Yadav has vowed to end syndicates in petroleum products supply by amending existing policies in the sector and creating a favourable environment for potential new investors to invest the sector, reports Kantipur daily.

According to Naya Patrika daily there are many sectors that have imposed syndicates. In a long list it has identified syndicates are maternity hospitals, schools, foreign employment, banks, construction material trade, gold trade, taxi business, cinema industry, among others.

People’s News Monitoring Service