Budget Session of the parliament begins

By Our Reporter

The budget session of the federal parliament began on Sunday. It is the second session of the parliament formed as per the new constitution. The elections to the parliament were held in November and December of 2017.

On the first day of the meeting, altogether four ordinances, along with the draft regulation of the House of Representatives, were tabled in the Lower House on Sunday.

Minister for Education Giriraj Mani Pokharel tabled Ordinance on Health Professional Education Act as per the demand of senior orthopaedic surgeon Dr Govind KC who has been campaigning for years, seeking reforms in the medical education sector. Any ordinance has to be endorsed by Parliament within 60 days of the first meeting of the new session while its replacement bill also needs to be approved during the same period.

After failing to come up with a replacement bill in the last House session, the government had formulated three ordinances, including HPE for the second time which was issued by President Bidya Devi Bhandari on April 26. The HPE ordinance bars establishing any medical college in the Kathmandu Valley for a decade. Despite the reservation from CPN-UML leaders, the ordinance was first issued by the erstwhile Sher Bahadur Deuba government.

Similarly, Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa tabled Ordinance on Election of National Assembly in the House for endorsement. In the lack of Parliament, the government had issued the ordinance to clear legal hurdles for the Upper House polls.

Sunday’s meeting also saw Minister for Law and Justice Sher Bahadur Tamang present Ordinance on the Commission of Investigation on Enforced Disappeared Persons, Ordinance on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (first amendment). The ordinance was issued to extend the term of two transitional justice bodies by a year. Minister Tamang also presented Ordinance related to Remuneration, Facilities and Condition of Service of the Secretary General of the Federal Parliament, Secretary of House of Representatives and Secretary of the National Assembly.

The government will tabled the replacement bills of the four ordinances at the HoR within two months once they are approved by the Federal Parliament. Chairman of Regulation Drafting Committee Krishna Bhakta Pokharel presented the draft regulation of the HoR which was finalised by the committee on Saturday with a provision that Members of Parliament will not face suspension despite being in judicial custody.

The government will unveil its plans and programmes as well as budget in the session that may continue till September.