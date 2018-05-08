Agreements being upgraded

Kathmandu, 8 May: Nepal and India will upgrade some of mutual understandings into the status of treaties during the visit of Modi to Nepal scheduled for May 11 and 12. According to Kantipur daily, the agreements that will get the status of treaties will also include an agreement that the two countries signed during Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s recent India visit to connect two countries via a railway network.

Meanwhile, Naya Patrika reports that the meeting of the Council of Ministers held on Monday evening endorsed agendas of Modi’s visit.Minister for Defense Ishwar Pokharel, who is the second in protocol in the Oli led Cabinet, will welcome Modi in Janakpur. The decision was made as Modi Cabinet’s second in rank; Rajanath Singh was at the Indira Gandhi International Airport to welcome Oli during his New Delhi sojourn.

People’s News Monitoring Service