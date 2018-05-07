“Rana rule was more responsible than republic government”

Kathmandu,7 May: Senior citizen from Chilankha, Bigu VDC, Dolakha, Hari Bahadur Khulal, 95, has experienced the mega earthquake of 1990 BS and also the earthquake of 2072 BS.

However, compared to the present government the then Rana rulers were more responsible towards the citizen, he shared the relief support and reconstruction works carried out by Ranas was more effective than the relief support and reconstruction works of the republic government, reports Chirinjeevi Maskey in Dolakha in Nepal Samachar Patra.

