Kathmandu, 7 May: According to Nepal Samacharpatra daily of today, district presidents of the main opposition Nepali Congress are holding a meeting soon, in which they are expected to raise their voices against authoritarianism imposed by the party’s central committee on their jurisdiction.

The meeting will also prepare a draft to amend the party’s statute and it will be tabled at the Mahasamiti meeting for endorsement, the report informs.

People’s News Monitoring Service