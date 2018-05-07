Mafia regaining  public land

Kathmandu, 8 May: Land mafia have been highly awarded by the Kathmandu District Court (KDC) for their bribes. Sanghu vernacular weekly of Monday has raised a serious issue relating to verdict of KDC and the entire judicary.

Land mafia Meen Bahadur Gurung and his five associates had registered 112 ropani land in the name of Sumarjung Company which belonged to the government of Nepal.

The old Durbars of the Ranas situated at the different locations of Kathmandu, having paid compensation by the late King Mahindra were acquired for the public purpose. These include the residences of Prime Minister, the Chief Justice, the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Nepal Rastra Bank.

“The Lalita Niwas of Naxal which was registered in an individual’s name is unfair, the public property should remain in the ownership of the state” argues Sanghu and questions to the justices including those at the Supreme Court and the Acting Chief Justice, if anyone claim the ownership of the court and the open land at the Tundikhel as a private, will the court of justice agree to the claims? Also the news story portraits the corruption at the judiciary.

It may be recalled that Meen Bahadur Gurung is the owner of Bhat Bhateni Super Market who was alleged of evading tax a couple of years back. The consumers have complained that the store sells substandard goods at a high price.

