India reluctant to dismantle embankment

Kathmandu, 7 May: India has shown its sheer reluctance in dismantling the Laxmanpur embankment that has been creating havoc during rainy season every year. The embankment was constructed unilaterally by India defying international law.

Chief Minister of Province 5 Shankar Pokhrel and other local leaders, in course of taking stock of the area affected by the embankment in the last rainy season were informed that India turns deaf year in solving the problems facing Nepali people, reports Annapurna Post of today. The locals have demanded immediate dismantling of the embankment.

People’s News Monitoring Service