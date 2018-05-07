Guerillas of Dalai Lama active in mountain region

Kathmandu, 7 May: The followers of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama have mobilized some six thousand activists for campaigning ‘free Tibet’ in the mountain region, reports Sanghu vernacular weekly.

The Nepali Buddhist youths allured by ‘free Tibet’ campaigners under the banner Tibetan Youth Congress have been convinced to join the congress, in return to be taken to the United States of America. Such activities are taking place in the Northern part of Nepal adjoining China.

Converting the Nepali Buddhists into Tibetan sect, propagating them to change their mind and prepare them for the protests and movements against China is the main objective of campaign. It seems to be the second version of Khamapa rebellion.

The elements known as Missionaries of the Dalai Lama are active in arousing anti-China sentiments and cordial relations subsisting between Nepal and China since time immemorial.

People’s News Monitoring Service