Tri-national project gathers much dust

Kathmandu, 3 May: It has already been 10 years since a road network connecting Nepal, India and China via Darchula district of northwestern Nepal was perceived. Discussions about the project itself make the locals happy. However, no significant progress has been made in the project, according to Rajdhani daily.

Parties and candidates assure construction of the road during their election campaigns, but everyone forgets promises after the polls, the report quotes a local as saying.

People’s News Monitoring Service