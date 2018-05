Kathmandu, 7 May: The ruling coalition partners—CPN-UML and CPN-Maoist Centre—have forged an agreement on disputed issues which were blocking them from the proposed unification and they will organize a joint convention within next two weeks to formally announce the merger, reports Nayapatrika daily.

The agreements, however, are yet to be formally written and signed, the report quotes Maoist leader Janardan Sharma, who was also involved in the negotiation talks.

People’s News Monitoring Service