Parliament starts working

Kathmandu, 6 May: Various four ordinances were tabled in the meeting of the House of Representatives on Sunday.

Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Sher Bahadur Tamang tabled the ‘National Assembly Members Election Ordinance, 2075,’ on behalf of Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa, and the ‘National Medical Education Ordinance, 2075’ was presented by Minister for Education, Science and Technology Giriraj Mani Pokharel.

Likewise, Tamang presented the ‘Ordinance on the Commission of Investigation on Enforced Disappeared Persons’, the ‘Ordinance on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (first amendment), 2075’, and the ‘Ordinance related to Remuneration, Facilities and Condition of Service of the Secretary General of the Federal Parliament, Secretary of the House of Representatives and Secretary of the National Assembly, 2075’.

People’s News Monitoring Service