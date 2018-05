Kathmandu7 May: Nepal is sending 12 engineers to China for a training programme on development and operation of railway network as a preliminary study to construct a Kathmandu-Tibet railway is beginning soon, reports Abhiyan daily.

Quoting spokesperson at the Department of Railways, Prakash Bhakta Upadhyaya, the news states that the team will leave for the northern neighbour coming Friday.

