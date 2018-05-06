MBL’s branch-less banking service in Ghandruk

Kathmandu, 6 May: Machhapuchre Bank Ltd (MBL) has launched branchless banking service in Ghandruk, Ward No 10, Annapurna Rural Municipality in Kaski District.

Until now, including the new branchless banking service, there are 19 such banking service centers in operation by the Bank in remote villages.

Clients can open account, deposit and withdraw cash and also can receive remittance amount from such banking service.

The Bankl has introduced instant account opening service and also providing debit card to the clients immediately.

