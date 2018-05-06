KMC turning tough

Kathmandu, 6 May: Kathmandu Municipal Corporation (KMC) has apprehended seven people for haphazard pasting of posters.

They were taken under control from various parts of the city including Bagbazaar, Putalisadak, New Road, Bijuli Bazaar and Teenkune, according to KMC municipal DSP Bishnu Joshi. They were arrested while pasting posters in power supply poles.

The KMC has been acting strict on those making the public place dirty by putting up posters and pamphlets. The KMC has since mid-April collected Rs. 38,000 in fine imposed on those pasting posters. The Corporation has set a penalty of five thousand to one hundred thousand rupees.

People’s News Monitoring Service