Chinese engineers visit Nepal for railway construction

13 hours ago

Kathmandu, 6 May: The high-ranking Chinese officials and engineers from China Railway are all set to visit Nepal to reassess and conduct feasibility study of constructing railway from Kerung to Kathmandu.

In series of discussions held between high officials from Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport Management of Nepal and Chinese officials including those from China Railway last week, China agreed to conduct feasibility study within two weeks, according to Gorkhapatra.

The Chinese team will present an initial Detailed Project Report (DPR) by the end of August this year and further works including finalization of DPR will be carried out.

People's News Monitoring Service

 

