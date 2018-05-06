Bank account blocked

Kathmandu, 7 May: Acting promptly upon the request of the government, Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) has blocked the bank accounts of two hundred and forty five transport operators’ from Sunday evening.

On Friday, the government, in a move to curb syndicate, had decided to probe the property of transport entrepreneurs. According to Kantipur daily of today, all banks and financial institutions have been directed to block the account of 245 transport operators committees’ across the country.

“The blocked accounts will not be reactivated unless the government instructs to do so,” the NRB spokesperson is quoted as saying. The bank accounts of those transport operators of all seven provinces have been blocked.

Meanwhile, the office-bearers of National Federation of Nepal Transport Entrepreneurs (NFNTE) have been released after a written commitment to support government’s decision of ending syndicate in the transport sector as well as not to launch any protest programme in this regard.

The office-bearers signed the agreement at the Kathmandu District Administration Office. The office-bearers agreed to welcome the government’s decision of ending syndicate and to operate transport service as per the laws and polices formulated by the government.

The released office-bearers are NFNTE Chairman Yogendra Nath Karmacharya, Senior Chairperson Bijay Bahadur Swar, General Secretary Punya Prasad Sitaula, Deputy General Secretary Basanta Bhandari and Treasurer Kiran Khadka, among others.

