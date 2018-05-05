Transport entrepreneurs surrender; end strike

Kathmandu, 5 May: After the government came up aggressively against the transport entrepreneurs’ public transportation strike on Friday, the transport entrepreneurs have called off the ongoing strike.

According to today’s dailies, coordinator of the joint movement main committee of the transport entrepreneurs, Yogendranath Karmacharya has issued a statement urging all transport entrepreneurs to resume public transportation. Karmacharya has demanded for release of all office bearers of the transportation related organisations.

The government had arrested 93 transportation entrepreneurs from all over the country. Likewise, the government has suspended route permit of 26 microbuses participating in Friday’s transportation strike. The government has suspended bank account of transportation owners.

Transportation entrepreneurs had called nationwide strike demanding syndicate system in transportation.

People’s News Monitoring Service