Transport entrepreneurs facing stern action

Kathmandu, 6 May: A day after the Federation of Nepali National Transport Entrepreneurs imposed a public transport strike, the government on Saturday arrested its President among some other key leaders on the charge of blocking essential services.

According to Nagarik daily, police arrested President Yogendra Nath Karmacharya, Senior Vice-President Bijaya Bahadur Swar, Deputy General Secretary Basanta Bhandari, Treasurer Kiran Khadka and Province 3 Coordinator Dharma Raj Rimal from Naya Baneshwor where they were holding a meeting. Police are preparing to produce them before the Kathmandu District Court today.

Meanwhile Rajdhani has stated that the court may send them to jail for up to one year or fine Rs 1,000 for blocking the essential transportation service, as per the provision of Essential Services Operation Act, 1957.

People’s News Monitoring Service