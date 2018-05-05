MPs to enjoy immunity

Kathmandu, 6 May: As an all-party panel in the House of Representatives has finalised the draft of the House of Representatives Regulations, it has been proposed that lawmakers do not get suspended from their position even if they are accused of criminal cases and sent to judicial custody. All print and online news media of today have published this news.

According to Gorkhapatra daily, though government staff face immediate suspension in such cases, the lawmakers will enjoy their positions till the court convicts them. However, they cannot enjoy other material facilities for being a lawmaker and cannot take part in functions as lawmakers.

Likewise,Rajdhani daily has reported that lawmakers of the ruling party were for immediate suspension, but they could not resist the pressure from main opposition party Nepali Congress as well as Rastriya Prajatantra Party and Federal Socialist Forum-Nepal.

People’s News Monitoring Service