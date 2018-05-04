Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd.
Nepal life insurance co. Ltd
Home / Political News / Current News / UTL didn’t pay 250 M to NTC

UTL didn’t pay 250 M to NTC

3 hours ago

Kathmandu, 4 April: United Telecom Ltd (UTL) an Indian government undertaking is yet to pay 250 million rupees to the Nepal Telecom Corporation (NTC), according to Annapurna Post daily.

For years, UTL has not cleared dues to NTC. According to Pratibha Vaidya, spokesperson of NTC, UTL has not paid the charge against phone call to NTC clients by the UTL clients. NTC has submitted an application to Nepal Telecommunication Authority urging clearance of dues.

UTL has not cleared dues since fiscal year 2070-71 BS, according to the spokesperson.

People’s News Monitoring Service

Check Also

Gold smuggling record from TIA

Kathmandu, 4 May: According to the statement given by the smugglers to the probe committee, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018,People's Review, All Rights Reserved