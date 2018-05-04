UTL didn’t pay 250 M to NTC

Kathmandu, 4 April: United Telecom Ltd (UTL) an Indian government undertaking is yet to pay 250 million rupees to the Nepal Telecom Corporation (NTC), according to Annapurna Post daily.

For years, UTL has not cleared dues to NTC. According to Pratibha Vaidya, spokesperson of NTC, UTL has not paid the charge against phone call to NTC clients by the UTL clients. NTC has submitted an application to Nepal Telecommunication Authority urging clearance of dues.

UTL has not cleared dues since fiscal year 2070-71 BS, according to the spokesperson.

People’s News Monitoring Service