Tatopani Dry Port within a year

Kathmandu, 4 May: The Tatopani Dry Port will come into operation within a year.

According to an agreement inked between the Nepal government and Chinese side in Kathmandu, reconstruction of the dry port will be completed by 30 April, 2019, agencies report.

As the Chinese side has taken initiative for reconstruction of the dry-port damaged by the devastating earthquake followed by floods, locals are hopeful from reoperation of the Tatopani trade route again.

Since the devastating earthquake damaged the dry-port and road, trade between Nepal and China via Tatopani route was closed.

People’s News Monitoring Service