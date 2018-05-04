SC orders to investigate on Water Front Resort

Kathmandu, 4 May: The Supreme Court has ordered to carry out investigation on construction of Water Front Resort in Phewa Lake by tourism entrepreneur Karna Sakya in Pokhara.

The joint bench of SC justices Om Prakash Mishra and Sapana Malla have asked the government to constitute a probe committee represented by four ministries to find out whether the construction has affected the Fewa Lake or not.

SC has instructed to constitute a probe committee comprised of representatives from the Survey Department, Land Reform and Management Department, Forest and Environment Ministry, Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Ministry and Education, Since and Technology Ministry and submit the report within two months.

People’s News Monitoring Service