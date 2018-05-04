Gold smuggling record from TIA

Kathmandu, 4 May: According to the statement given by the smugglers to the probe committee, in five years, they had smuggled gold via the Tribhuvan International Port for 421 times.

Within five years, gold worth 17 billion 180 million rupees was smuggled, reports Annapurna Post daily.

Some other newspapers have expressed surprised on investigation limiting within the Nepal Police Force alone. As there are many other agencies deployed at TIA, whether other agencies were not involved in gold smuggling, they have questioned.

Formation of probe committee under a joint secretary at the home ministry is questionable.

Observers believe that without political level protection and without involvement of home secretary and home minister and also the prime minister, such organised smuggling by using the country’s most security sensitive area, sole international airport, cannot be possible, they have remarked.

People’s News Monitoring Service