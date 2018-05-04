Former royal family’s gathering at Trisaara Restaurant

Kathmandu, 5 May: Former Royal Family members gathered at the Trisara Restaurant in King’s Way Thursday evening.

Around 35 Royal Family members and relatives had spent 3 hours at the Restaurant, reports Online Khabar news portal.

Grand daughter of the former King was absent at the gathering. Currently, she is in Bangkok.

The Royal Family had reserved the Restaurant for Thursday evening. All had enjoyed Nepali cuisine. After the dinner, they had enjoyed drinks also.

Former Crown Prince Paras and Crown Princess Himani were seen cordial and Paras was enjoying with his kids.

After the dinner, photo session was held.

[To recall, Thursday was the marriage anniversary of the former Royal couple.] People’s News Monitoring Service